Measures aimed at diminishing possible negative effects of possible no deal Brexit, adopted at GAC meeting

A series of contingency measures aimed at diminishing the possible negative effects of a possible Brexit without agreement were adopted at the General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting chaired by Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, in the context in which Romania is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Approved legislative acts prepare the European Union and its citizens for lack of an agreement with the UK, says a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Among the 11 documents approved at the GAC meeting are the draft regulation on the protection of social security rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom, reads the cited source.

Another adopted piece of legislation will ensure the protection of young people participating in the Erasmus program so that they can continue their studies even in a no-deal scenario. Other measures with impact on citizens were also taken in the areas of aviation safety, road transport or fisheries.

At the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, the Council adopted conclusions on increasing the resilience of Member States to cyber threats. One of the provisions of the document is to develop educational programs related to cyber security and to increase citizens' awareness of threats from cyber space.

Another important document adopted by the Council refers to the decision to sign an agreement with Montenegro on the actions carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency in Montenegro. "These documents represent an important step in the cooperation between Montenegro, a candidate country, and the European Union in the field of strengthening the European security and protecting the external borders of the Union," MAE specifies.