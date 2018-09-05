Medical delegation of Chinese Ministry of National Defense visits Romania

A medical delegation led by Major General Chen Jingyuan, Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services, who is visiting Romania until Sunday, was welcomed on Thursday at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) by Secretary of State for Defence policy, Planning and International relations Mircea Dusa.

According to a press release of MApN, the agenda of the discussions featured current and common interest topics in the field of military medicine and military-medical education."Among the practical cooperation areas, that of the military medicine has had an excellent evolution. We also have good cooperation in the areas of education and military history and we wish to deepen these collaborations. I hope that this visit will lead to identifying new ways of practical cooperation between our countries' hospitals," Mircea Dusa said, according to the quoted source.The Secretary of State highlighted the fact that Romania and China are jointly participating in missions and operations under the United Nations aegis, thus bringing an important contribution to increasing stability and consolidating peace in areas marked by instability.The Chinese delegation will be in Romania until Sunday, and the timetable also includes discussions with a medical focus between Brigadier General Ionel Oprea MD PhD, the head of the Medical Directorate and Major General Chen Jingyua and also two visits - to the Central Military University Emergency Hospital "Dr. Carol Davila" in Bucharest as well as the "Regina Maria" Emergency Military Hospital in Brasov.The visit of the Chinese delegation is taking place at the invite of MApN's Medical directorate's leadership and it fits within the framework of the Cooperation Plan between the Romanian Ministry of National Defence and that of the Republic of China.