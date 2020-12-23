Members of Citu Government take oath of office

The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu have taken the oath of office, on Wednesday evening, in a ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The Citu Government was invested by Parliament with 260 votes "for" and 186 "against".

The composition of the Government is as follows:* Florin-Vasile Citu - Prime Minister;* Ilie-Dan Barna - Deputy Prime Minister;* Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister;* Alexandru Nazare - Minister of Finance;* Lucian Nicolae Bode - Minister of Internal Affairs;* Bogdan Lucian Aurescu - Minister of Foreign Affairs;* Stelian-Cristian Ion - Minister of Justice;* Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca - Minister of National Defence;* Claudiu-Iulius-Gavril Nasui - Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.* Virgil-Daniel Popescu - Minister of Energy;* Catalin Drula - Minister of Transport and Infrastructure;* Nechita-Adrian Oros - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development;* Tanczos Barna - Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests;* Cseke Attila-Zoltan - Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration;* Cristian Ghinea - Minister of Investments and European Projects;* Raluca Turcan - Minister of Labor and Social Protection;* Vlad Vasile Voiculescu - Minister of Health;* Sorin-Mihai Cimpeanu - Minister of Education;* Ciprian-Sergiu Teleman - Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization;* Bogdan Gheorghiu - Minister of Culture;* Novak Carol-Eduard - Minister of Youth and Sports.The ceremony at the Cotroceni Palace was attended by the Chair of the Senate, Anca Dragu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, and the President of the Constitutional Court of Romania, Valer Dorneanu.

AGERPRES