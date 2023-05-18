MEP Ciolos: I won't run just for the sake of pursuing a political career.

MEP Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday, in Timisoara, that if he decides to run in next year's elections, he shall not do it for "the sake of pursuing a political career so that I have something to do," but to do something for Romania and its citizens, told Agerpres.

Ciolos told a press conference that, a few months ago, he founded the REPER party, from whose leadership he is not part of.

"If there will be a candidacy for the European parliamentary elections or for the parliamentary elections, it [candidacy] will have to take place on the list of a party or of an alliance, and if there will be a candidacy for the presidential elections, it will be an individual one, which is obviously addressed to all citizens and voters, beyond the support of one party or several parties for such a candidacy. When I will formulate my candidacy, I will be very clear and precise whom I am addressing to and why I am running. I will not run for the sake of pursuing a political career so that I have something to do. It took me a long time to decide to join a political party, even if I have exercised responsibilities and duties in the state, at national or European level. I entered politics and a political party in order to do things for Romania from a better position," Dacian Ciolos explained.

Responding to a question, the MEP underscored that it is premature to talk about a candidacy in the 2024 elections at this time and that he is now focusing on his mandate in the European Parliament, of which he still has 20pct to pursue.