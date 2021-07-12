MEP Negrescu welcomes Maia Sandu's election victory in Moldova

Romanian MEP Victor Negrescu said on Monday in Sibiu that thew Social Democratic Party (PSD) welcomes Maia Sandu's party's victory in the parliamentary elections and will support the European course of the Republic of general election, it is important to mention that. We are glad that the Republic of Moldova continues on its European path. The Social Democratic Party has always supported this European path for the Republic of Moldova and we really wish that the Republic of Moldova will move further in that direction (...) and in the future the Republic of Moldova and the citizens of the Republic of Moldova will benefit from our support to achieve this ideal of approaching the European Union and why not, perhaps, in the future to join the European Union. We will see what happens next, but it is important that this route is maintained," MEP Victor Negrescu told a news conference, Agerpres informs.

The main pro-European party in Moldova, the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), won the general election on Sunday by a landslide, according to preliminary results posted by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), after counting votes from 99.58% of the polling stations.