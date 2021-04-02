Metrorex warns that procedures to evacuate commercial spaces from metro stations begin next week

Metrorex warns that the evacuation procedures for the existing commercial spaces in the metro stations will start next week, as the term granted for their clearing out expires at midnight.

"The joint venture agreement between Metrorex and the Unitatea - Sindicatul Liber din Metrou (USLM) trade union company has expired in 2018, the public domain currently being occupied without right. Also, no commercial building permits were identified as having been issued for the commercial spaces," informs a press release of underground carrier, submitted on Friday to AGERPRES, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to the cited source, these shops located in the stations represent an imminent danger for the safety of passengers and subway infrastructure, as they constitute obstacles to emergency evacuation, hinder access to indoor hydrants and no construction after 2010 has an ISU approval.

"For the correct information of the public, we reiterate that the metro stations represent public property of the state, given in concession to Metrorex. The illegal occupation of the public domain of the state is a flagrant violation of the law. The lack of building permit and non-compliance with safety regulations a real emergency of security and public order," Metrorex representatives claim.

In a statement issued to AGERPRES on March 25, Metrorex representatives said that this measure was taken because, following field analyses, it was found that commercial spaces operating in the subway network endanger the safety of underground transport, directly affecting the fire safety requirements and evacuation of people in case of emergency.

In reply, the representatives of the Unitatea - Sindicatul Liber din Metrou (USLM) stated last week that all subway stores were built according to current legislation, with the approval of Metrorex, and 80% of them are owned by subway unions.

Minister of Transport Catalin Drula underlined, at the beginning of this week, that, in the conditions in which those kiosks will not be cleared out by the deadline, "the law will be restored".

On March 26, the subway trains were blocked by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM union in the Unirii Square station, as they descended into the tunnel, on the taxiway.

Minister of Transport Catalin Drula blamed the protest on the announcement regarding the release of the commercial spaces and advised the employees of the subway not to be deceived.