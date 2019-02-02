MFP issues government securities with 4, 4.5 and 5 pct interest rate for the population

The Ministry of Public Finance on Monday will launch three new government securities issues exclusively meant for the population Monday, which will be available until February 22, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Public Finances (MFP).

The Tezaur T-bills to be issued on Monday, February 4, 2019, will bear 2, 3 and 5 years maturities and annual interest rates of 4, 4.5 and 5 per cent respectively, with the related income non-taxable.

The securities will be available for the +18 resident individuals to buy on the date of the subscription, including by those persons who also participated in previous issues. Capped amounts that can be invested by individuals in these issues have been removed.

According to the same source, the securities will be available on February 4-22, 2019 at the State Treasury's operative units and on February 4-21, in the network of the post offices of the Romanian Post Office, and on February 4-20 in the rural one.

During the subscription period, investors may request the cancellation of the subscribed amount by submitting a cancellation request. Upon completion, subscriptions are irrevocable and can not be canceled anymore.

Government securities launched on February 4 2019 are dematerialized and have a nominal value of 1 leu. The interest rate is annual, payable at the deadlines specified in the issue prospectus.

In case of death, ownership of the government securities is transferred to the heirs, who present the legal documents certifying their quality as heirs.

MFP states that the issuance of government securities for the population will continue throughout 2019. Each month the subscription period will be three weeks and the maturity will be determined depending on the interest shown by the investors.

The issue prospectus and any changes thereto will be published on www.mfinante.gov.ro, www.datoriepublica.mfinante.gov.ro, https://www.comunicatii.gov.ro, https: // www.posta-romana.ro.