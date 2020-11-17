Migrants from three countries discovered hiding in lorry, at PTF Nadlac II

Border police officers from western Arad have discovered, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, 41 migrants from Syria, Iraq and Palestine who were trying to illegally attempting to exit the country, through Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac II, hidden in a lorry that was transporting parts for mechanical equipment, according to AGERPRES.

The freighter was driven by a Turkish citizen aged 47, who was driving the truck for a company in Germany.

Border police officers noticed that the doors of the trailer may be opened without the customs seal being affected, reason for which they conducted checks, discovering inside, among the transported freight, 41 persons.

"During preliminary checks, border police officers established that the group is formed by citizens from Syria, Iraq and Palestine, 35 men aged between 18 and 44, as well as six minors with ages between 14 and 17 years old. They stated that they wanted to reach western Europe," says a press release sent, on Tuesday, by the Arad Border Police.

The driver is being investigated for trafficking migrants, and the foreigners for attempted illegal crossing of the state border.

Since the beginning of the year and until October 759 migrants were caught attempting to illegally cross the border towards Hungary, most of them, namely 672, being caught at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. Last year, in the same period 325 migrants were caught.