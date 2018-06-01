Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies to the eighths at Roland Garros, after most impressive victory of career

The Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Friday qualified to the eighths of the Roland Garros tournament, after the biggest victory of her career against 4th seeded Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 7-5.

Buzarnescu (30 y/o, WTA #33), for the first time on the Roland Garros's main board won to Svitolina (WTA #4, 23 y/o) after one hour and 37 minutes. .Mihaela Buzarnescu secured a 222,000 euro and 240 WTA points. In the round of sixteen she will play versus Madison Keys (23 y/o, WTA #13), USA, seeded 13th.