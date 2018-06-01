stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies to the eighths at Roland Garros, after most impressive victory of career

Mihaela Buzărnescu

The Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Friday qualified to the eighths of the Roland Garros tournament, after the biggest victory of her career against 4th seeded Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 7-5. 


Buzarnescu (30 y/o, WTA #33), for the first time on the Roland Garros's main board won to Svitolina (WTA #4, 23 y/o) after one hour and 37 minutes. . 

Mihaela Buzarnescu secured a 222,000 euro and 240 WTA points. In the round of sixteen she will play versus Madison Keys (23 y/o, WTA #13), USA, seeded 13th.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.