Military Prosecutor's Office: Criminal case opened in emergency landing of US helicopter in central Bucharest

The Military Prosecutor's Office was notified on Thursday with respect to the incident in which a helicopter landed in Charles de Gaulle Square, following which a criminal case was opened, the spokesperson of the Military Prosecutor's Office with the Military Court, Florin Bobin declared on Thursday.

"Our presence at the site is natural. We were notified about this event, so a criminal case has been opened in which investigations are being conducted into what happened, most likely it will be classified under 349-350 of the Criminal Code," said the representative of the Military Prosecutor's Office, agerpres reports.

He explained that the article refers to failure to take and non-compliance with occupational safety measures."It's just an estimate, I couldn't clearly tell you at this point, because I'm not the one conducting the investigation. It is the task of my fellow prosecutors who are actually conducting the investigation. But we will do our duty to ensure that we comply with all legal rules, including the treaty of the US military statute on national territory," Bobin said.A helicopter belonging to the US forces performed an emergency landing on Thursday, in Charles de Gaulle Square in central Bucharest, with no casualties reported.