Military prosecutors order further prosecution of former PM Petre Roman

The Prosecutors of the Military Prosecutor's Office Section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) have ordered the extension and further prosecution of former PM Petre Roman over charges for crimes against humanity within the 'Revolution' case.

"In the case generically known as the" Revolution" case, military prosecutors of the Military Prosecutor's Office Section with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) have ordered the extension and further prosecution over charges of crimes against humanity against the suspect Roman Petre, at the date of the deeds member on the National Salvation Front Council (CFSN), and, starting December 26, 1989, officially appointed Prime Minister of the Romanian Government, by Decree no. 1 of December 26, 1989," the PICCJ informs.