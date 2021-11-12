 
     
Military ships with naval forces in Romania, USA, Turkey, Ukraine - exercise in the Black Sea

Forțele Navale Române

Seven military ships belonging to the naval forces in Romania, USA, Turkey and Ukraine participated, on Friday, in a naval exercise that took place in the international waters of the Black Sea, off the Romanian coast, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the Marasesti frigate (F-111), destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78), amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) and fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) of U.S. 6th Fleet, the Turkish frigate Yavuz (F-240), the Ukrainian UKR landing ship Olefirenko (LSM-401) and the patrol vessel Sloviansk (PC-190) have jointly trained to strengthen NATO's response capacity in the Black Sea, by enforcing the Alliance's standard operating procedures for various crisis situations and by developing the level of inter-operability among the participating naval forces.

Upon the conclusion of training activities at sea, US military ships are making a call in Constanta Port until Sunday, during which time there are meetings scheduled between Commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, Vice Admiral Eugene H. Black III, and Romanian military officials.

