Millésime wine fair in Oradea, with 24 Romanian wineries, 200 wines, paintings, masterclasses, vineyard maps

The fifth edition of the "Millésime" Wine Show was officially opened on Friday in the Oradea Citadel, with the participation of 24 wineries from Romania, with over 200 wines, a white Feteasca workshop with comparative tastings from all Romania, with themed paintings and sale.

"Through the White Feteasca workshop we have comparative tastings with this variety from the whole country, as technologies and approaches. We want to revitalize this variety a little, to bring it in front of the consumer, because if we don't have educated consumers who appreciate it and to pay for it, we will not have an exceptional variety for Romania. Why? The white Feteasca derives, practically, from the black Feteasca. It seems to be a budding variation. And from the white Feteasca we have the royal Feteasca. The three Feteasca are closely related. And we can do that by tasting these Feteasca wines comparatively," said the president of the Millesime Association, Dorin Popa.

In addition to the 24 Romanian wineries, there is also a single winery from Italy exhibiting foreign wines and one, ReWine, from Oradea, partner for the California wine masterclass. Bihor county is represented by two wineries in the show, namely Corbut and Darabont.

"The spearhead of the Corbut Winery is the Anastasia rosé, awarded gold at the Romanian Wine Stories Contest, organized by BASF. We say that it is a representative wine for Bihor, not just for the winery. It is a blend of Black Feteasca, with Merlot and Cabernet, being a fresh, pleasant wine. We recommend it with confidence. This does not mean that the other wines are not very good, but we consider this one the star of the winery," the representative of the winery told AGERPRES.

The president of Summit Agro Romania, Bulgaria, Adria and the Republic of Moldova, Patricia Sirbu, declared for AGERPRES that they wanted to financially support the organization of the Millésime Wine Fair, at the fifth edition, the place where "the most important wine producers in Romania meet", ''which in recent years have developed very nicely and win domestic and international competitions.

"They honor us in the world. We have been working in Romania for over 25 years to bring Japanese technology to the door of Romanian farmers, we support, among other things, the production of grapes, implicitly also wines from Romania. We consider, as part of our social responsibility, to contribute to these special events organized in the Citadel by the Association for the culture and civilization of wine, led by Mr. Dorin Popa, who in the last 15 years has formed in Oradea a community of wine connoisseurs, passionate people who can appreciate the quality and diversity of Romanian wines", said Patricia Stirbu.