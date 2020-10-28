The maritime minesweeper "Lieutenant Lupu Dinescu" will join the SNMCMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Counter Measures Group), which will operate in the Black Sea, on October 29 - November 18, the representatives of the Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release sent by the FNR, this is the sixth NATO mission, carried out by the Naval Forces in 2020.

The Romanian military ship left the military port of Constanta on October 28, and is to participate in missions to ensure the collective security of NATO, on the eastern flank of the Alliance.

The NATO naval group of which the minesweeper "Lupu Dinescu" is part is led by the logistic support ship "Aliakmon" (Greece) and also includes the minesweepers "Alghero" (Italy), "Duero" and "Orion" (Spain).

"The missions of the SNMCMG-2 group in the Black Sea aim to increase the degree of interoperability between the participating naval forces in the field of combat against sea mines. The ships will have stopovers in the ports of Burgas (Bulgaria) and Kherson (Ukraine) but will also participate in the multinational MCM Exercise 'Poseidon 20', organized by the Bulgarian partners," the release mentioned.

According to the quoted source, the maritime minesweeper "Lt. Lupu Dinescu" is commanded by lieutenant-commander Ionut Diaconu and has on board a crew of 72 seamen.

Through the missions and exercises in which the Romanian seamen participate, the Romanian Naval Forces contribute to the consolidation of the position of discouraging the threats from the Black Sea basin and to the design of the stability in regional plan.