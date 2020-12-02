Minister Bolos: Iasi Couty to benefit from medical investments of over 850mln euros

Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos said on Wednesday that Iasi County is among the top medical investments, specifying that over 850 million euros will be spent on the county's health infrastructure.

"Referring to the Recovery and Resilience activity, I congratulate Mr. President [of the County Council] Costel Alexe, because through the steps he took, Iasi County is in a leading position in terms of medical investments. We are talking about three main objectives: the Iasi Regional Hospital, with a value of over 500 million euros, the future Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, which is a necessity for Moldova and for those who have these diseases, with an estimated value of over 300 million euros, but also the Oncological Institute, which will enjoy an estimated investment of 50 million euros, with which Iasi County, from the perspective of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, is almost in the first places, because there are record investments worth over 850 million euros," Minister Marcel Bolos told reporters.

The Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan stated, in her turn, that the medical units in Iasi submitted financial applications in a total amount of 122 million lei for medical equipment.She said that at the national level, the allocations regarding the settlement of the purchase of medical equipment increased from 350 million euros to 1.2 billion euros.