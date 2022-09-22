 
     
Minister Dincu in South Korea to address a framework cooperation agreement in defence

dincu mapn

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, on an official visit to South Korea September 22 - 25, will have bilateral discussions with the South Korean counterpart, on which occasion a Letter of Intent will be signed that will establish the milestones of concluding a framework cooperation agreement in the field of defense between the two countries.

"The two ministers will address topics related to the international security situation, the perspectives of strengthening cooperation within international organizations, a framework provided by the status of the Republic of Korea as a partner of the North Atlantic Alliance, and the support given to Ukraine," a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, reads.

Minister Dincu will also have meetings with the Minister of the Defense Procurement Programme Administration, with the President of the National Defense Committee and will visit the DefExpo Korea 2022 technology and armaments exhibition.

The official agenda also includes a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community in the Republic of Korea and a visit to the War Memorial of Korea.AGERPRES

