Minister Gabriel Les claims 'foreign entities are blocking Romania's strategic security interests'

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les showed his discontent with the actions through which the Dutch company Damen "is blocking the awarding of the contract for the multifunctional corvettes."

He wrote on Wednesday on Facebook that, through these actions, "foreign entities are blocking Romania's strategic security interests."In his post, Gabriel Les spoke about "a true tiresome legal war" that the foreign companies carry out in Romania. He drew the attention of the Netherlands that, although this country already opposed Romania joining the Schengen Zone, "by obstructing the programme meant for the development and modernization of the Romanian naval forces, it went too far.""The fact that Romania earmarked 2 per cent of its GDP for the third consecutive year to Defence proved its determination to bring a substantial contribution to the accomplishment of the missions of the Alliance. However, even if the political decision was made and the funds were earmarked from the budget, we are facing a true and tiresome legal battle, through which foreign entities are blocking Romania's strategic security interests. The Dutch company Damen saw yesterday that the first instance court rejected its challenge by which it tried to block the awarding of the contract for the multifunctional corvettes. The attempts to delay the awarding do not stop here, with the company already announcing that it will file an appeal. We can understand that the amounts offered by the Romanian state are extremely attractive for the companies, but I find it unacceptable that Romania's security interests, and Alliance's as well, are sacrificed in the pursuit of profit of some companies with obscure interests. It is already known that the Netherlands is blocking Romania from entering into Schengen, in order not to harm its businesses in the Rotterdam port, but with the blocking of the programme of development and modernization of the Romanian naval forces they went too far," said the Minister of Defence.Moreover, Minister Les mentioned that Romania pleads for the strengthening of the defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern flank of the Alliance, as a natural reaction in adjusting to the developments of the regional security environment," but also the fact that "our country understood its role in a geopolitical space that is so complex and challenging, proving its commitment on all levels: funds, contributions and capabilities."