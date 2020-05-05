Minister Gheorghiu signs Declaration regarding role of culture during COVID-19 crisis, together with counterparts in EU

Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, announces signing of Declaration regarding the role of culture during the COVID-19 crisis, together with another 25 ministers in the European Union, informs the Culture Ministry in a release sent to AGERPRES.

This programme document represents a first concrete result of the informal reunion of the Ministers of Culture of April 8, organized in the system of videoconference by the Croat presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the source, on the occasion of the reunion the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural and creative sector were examined, in view of adopting the measures of diminishing the negative effects of the crisis.

The video conference saw the attendance of 26 ministers of Culture and three commissioners: Vera Jourova, Mariya Gabriel and Thierry Breton.

"The efforts we have sustained, at the national level, to diminish the negative effects caused by the COVID-19 crisis on the cultural and creative sectors are doubled by an undertaking on the part of each member-state of the European Union. It's necessary to continue the demarches to support the recovery, as fast as possible, of these industries. The declaration reaffirms solidarity towards artists, journalists and towards all the citizens of the European Union, for which cultural expression forms are a necessity in day to day life," Bogdan Gheorghiu mentioned, quoted in the release.

The Declaration of the Ministers of Culture of the EU member states hails the measures adopted at the national level, as well as those of the European Commission, defining, at the same time, steps to take in the future.