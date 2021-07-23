Minister Ghinea: No danger for the government to fall

Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea (USR PLUS) declared on Friday in the western city of Timisoara that there is no danger that the government could fall.

"The government is incapable to carry out reforms the way we, at USR PLUS, would want them done, they way they were agreed in the governing program. The reason for this failure? That's because everyone is waiting for the musical game show at the Liberal Congress to end. After that we will know who the head of the National Liberal Party is and who our talking partner on the other side is," Ghinea told a press conference.

In his opinion, it's "quite annoying" that the USR PLUS ministers in particular are used "as punching bags" in the National Liberal Party's internal campaign, agerpres.ro confirms.

"This must stop because it only erodes trust in the partner, and in a coalition one needs trust. Then, the idea is being tossed around that the portfolios should be reassigned. This is nonsense. I understand that some Liberals are upset, but they didn't relinquish their ministries to us, the ministries are distributed according to the formula resulting from the [parliamentary] election. USR PLUS garnered 15 percent of the vote, this is our share in the coalition. We understand that PNL has switched from a single-party government where they had everything to a coalition government, and these ministries were assigned to us based on electoral percentages. If this distribution is no longer suitable, we can go into opposition," Cristian Ghinea said.

He added that the prerequisite for a stable government and a stable coalition is predictability, and USR PLUS has people who are best suited for the ministries they lead.