Minister of European Investments and Projects, EBRD Vice President discuss PNRR, POC financing

Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea discussed on Monday with the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Alain Pilloux, about the financing opportunities of the European programmes starting this year, both through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and through the operational programmes with cohesion funds, a press release sent by the relevant ministry informs.

During Monday's meeting, the two officials discussed the most appropriate ways to involve the EBRD in financing the European programmes, which can materialize as financial support or technical assistance, reads the MIPE release, agerpres.ro confirms.

Thus, the two parties are preparing a Memorandum of Understanding on the future cooperation framework, which will be signed soon, according to the release.

Minister Cristian Ghinea underlined the support provided by the EBRD regarding the development of projects in the water sector.

"I appreciate the valuable collaboration with EBRD under the programs so far. In particular, I would like to mention the support given to local and regional authorities in the development of projects in the water sector, as well as the outline of the comprehensive reform in this sector, which we have included in the PNRR. I also think that it could make an important contribution, for example, to the development of projects that will be included in the Local Fund or in the Fund for the Renovation Wave. I also think that it could play an important role in shaping reforms in other areas as well," appreciated the Minister of European Investments and Projects.

Alain Pilloux said that the EBRD will continue to provide Romania with its expertise in absorbing European funds.

The meeting on Monday was also attended by: Mark Davis, Regional Director Romania and Bulgaria of the EBRD, Mihaela Mihailescu, Deputy Director - EBRD Romania, Venera Vlad, Associate Director of the EBRD for Infrastructure, Teodora Preoteasa, General Director, MIPE System Coordination and Monitoring Division, Programming Directorate, Svetlana Gombos, general manager of Management Authority (MA) Competitiveness Operational Programme (COP) and George Carpuror, head of service MA COP.