Minister of Finance: Revenue outlook looks good, but not enough, health spending is high

The budget revenue outlook for the coming months from the companies' statements is higher than expected, but this is insufficient, as budget expenditures, especially health spending, have risen sharply, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu told a press conference on Tuesday.

"On the revenue side: in March there were lower revenues by almost 10 billion lei, but those revenues are measures that this Government has taken: we injected more money through VAT refunds, deferrals of payments, taxes, etc. Those measures paid off, those measures plus the tax measures taken - the corporate income tax allowances - and we exceeded last year's receipts in April 2020, so we collected more than last year. Certainly, this does not mean that the situation is rosy, that the situation is perfect: we collect better, we have results, but at the same time the expenditures have increased Expenditures have gone up a lot, health spending has increased, this year's deficit is going up 3 percentage points. That is why the revenues are better than last year, we have results, but they have to be much better, so that we don't have problems in the future," said Florin Citu.

The Minister of Finance added that the payment declarations sent by the companies indicate that the revenues to the budget will further be collected in the coming months.