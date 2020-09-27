Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu:'Romania tries to de-escalate the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and resume political dialogue'

The development of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is "troubling", and Romania appeals to both sides to resume political dialogue in order to find solutions by peaceful means, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, according to AGERPRES.

"The development of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the contact line, is troubling. Romania appeals to both sides to de-escalate the conflict and resume political dialogue, for the purpose of finding solutions exclusively by peaceful means, within international law," wrote, on Sunday, on Twitter, Aurescu.

Armenia declared martial law and disposed a total mobilization of the army following confrontations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, disputed with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, announced on Sunday, according to the international media.

Armenia claims that Azerbaijan committed and air and artillery strike on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, while the Azeri side claims it did nothing but respond to an aggression of the Armenian forces, who - according to the Baku authorities - have launched deliberate and targeted attacks on the front line.

In a reaction to the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azeri military announced that a full mobilization is not necessary as it has enough military personnel.

The two countries in the Caucasus are engaged in a frozen conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, region inside the Azeri territory, but with an Armenian ethnic majority. Although a ceasefire agreement was concluded in 1994, Armenia and Azerbaijan frequently accuse each other of attacks in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and along the border between the two countries.