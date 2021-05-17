Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila: I asked for clarifications to improve reporting of COVID deaths

Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila on Monday stated in Parliament that she requested clarifications from the National Institute of Statistics, the National School of Public Health and Sanitary Management, the public health departments, before making proposals and taking measures for improving reporting of COVID deaths, agerpres reports.

"Based on this report, I have requested clarifications from the National Institute of Statistics, the National School of Public Health and Sanitary Management, the public health directorates and hospitals, and all these clarifications will be at the grounds of proposals and measures that we are going to take to improve reporting the COVID deaths," said Mihaila.

She said she is presenting to Parliament on Monday the report on the manner of reporting COVID-19 deaths, prepared by the committee set up for the purpose."I am in Parliament today to present to the citizens the report on the verification of the manner in which we report COVID-19 deaths, prepared by the committee set up for this purpose. I have decided to present the data in the report in the most transparent way, and I have decided to make the report public," said Mihaila.