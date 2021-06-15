 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Minister of Health to participate in meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Protection Council

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ioana Mihăilă

Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila participates on Tuesday in the meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Protection Council (EPSCO), taking place in Luxembourg, informs the relevant Ministry.

The topics addressed by the Ministerial Council include strengthening the role of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the digitization of health systems and pandemic control measures.

According to the cited source, Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila will have a meeting in Luxembourg on Wednesday with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) on the topic of strategic investments in the Romanian health system.

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health with duties on investment projects, Andra Migiu, is also participating in the meetings.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.