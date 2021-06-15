Minister of Health to participate in meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Protection Council

Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila participates on Tuesday in the meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Protection Council (EPSCO), taking place in Luxembourg, informs the relevant Ministry.

The topics addressed by the Ministerial Council include strengthening the role of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the digitization of health systems and pandemic control measures.

According to the cited source, Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila will have a meeting in Luxembourg on Wednesday with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) on the topic of strategic investments in the Romanian health system.

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health with duties on investment projects, Andra Migiu, is also participating in the meetings.