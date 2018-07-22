Ministry of Agriculture envisages acquisition of anti-hail aircraft

The Ministry of Agriculture is considering the acquisition of some squadrons of aircraft equipped with anti-hail systems, Minister Petre Daea announced on Monday in Botosani.

"We have in the investment program the procurement of some squadrons of airplanes, so that we have greater freedom of action and we cover, in the offing, the entire agricultural surface," Daea said, specifying that the Ministry is considering the acquisition of two squadrons, with three aircraft each.He said that the airplanes will function in parallel with the anti-hail rocket missiles systems."It is a program that we have promoted and are extending it. In 2004, there were 17 launch points in Romania. Since 2004 until 2017, for 13 years, unfortunately, only 13 have been built. We, through the governing program, have set out as an objective for this area, in order to prevent hail-fall, to establish a number of 60 launch points. In a little over an year we established 40 [launch points,e.n.]," the Minister of Agriculture said.Petre Daea took part in the entry into service of the Stanca (Stefanesti) pumping station in Botosani county, but also the refilling of Stefanesti-Ripiceni irrigation lines, which were rehabilitated with government funds.