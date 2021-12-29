Ministry of Development provides support to local authorities for natural gas heating

The joint order for establishing the procedure for granting the subsidy to compensate the costs related to the acquisition of natural gas necessary for the production of thermal energy in a centralized system was published on Wednesday in the Official Journal.

"Cseke Attila, Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, signed, together with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Energy, the Joint Order establishing the procedure for granting the subsidy to compensate the costs related to the purchase of natural gas required for the production of centralized heating. Thus, in order to cover the increase in the price per gigacalorie, amounts are allocated in the form of a subsidy, in the amount of 50% of the difference between the purchase price of natural gas and the capped price of natural gas of 0.250 lei / kWh, at the level of to the administrative-territorial units where the thermal energy is supplied through centralized supply systems," shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the quoted source, at national level, 30 administrative-territorial units have centralized supply systems with thermal energy produced on the basis of gas and are eligible for subsidy.