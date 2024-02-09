Ministry of Economy starts national selection for Best Tourism Villages 2024

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) starts the national selection of localities that aspire to the title of Best Tourism Villages, with Romania to send to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) no more than 8 proposals for destinations tourism, which will compete with other destinations from around the world, the ministry announced on Friday.

"The initiative is a precursor to the fourth edition of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) international competition, through which, annually, outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations are identified. Following the submission of applications and their evaluation, Romania will transmit to OMT no more than 8 proposals for tourist destinations, which will compete with other destinations from around the world," the press release states.

According to the quoted source, the candidate locality must have a low population density and no more than 15,000 inhabitants, according to the last census, be located in a landscape with an important presence of traditional activities and share the values and lifestyle of the community.

In the evaluation process, the following selection criteria will be scored: cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic, social and environmental sustainability, tourism development and value chain integration, tourism governance and prioritization, infrastructure and connectivity, health, safety and security, presentation materials (video, images).

"The destinations from Romania that will participate in the world competition will have the chance to be designated Best Tourism Villages or to be included in the Upgrade Program, through which they will benefit from support from the WTO and partners to improve their fields of activity identified as less developed following the evaluation", the press release reads.

According to the ministry, the destinations recognized as Best Tourism Villages, as well as those selected to participate in the Upgrade Program, will become members of a network that facilitates the exchange of information, experiences and best practices.

The network also includes experts, public and private partners in the field of promoting tourism for rural development.