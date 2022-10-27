Ministry of Finance borrows 722 million RON from banks, interest rate of 9.23% per year

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, 722 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 60 months, at an average yield of 9.23% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the issue was 400 million lei, and the banks subscribed over 1.096 billion RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract 60 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in October 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 3.4 billion RON, to which the amount of 465 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 3.865 billion lei, is 760 million RON less than the one that was scheduled in September, of 4.625 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.AGERPRES