Ministry of Finance plans loans of 5.675 billion RON from banks in November

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, for November 2023, loans from commercial banks worth 5 billion RON, to which the sum of 675 million RON can be added through additional sessions of offers non-competitive, related to bond tenders, told Agerpres.

The total amount, of 5.675 billion RON, is 920 million RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 6.595 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.

According to the prospectus published in the Official Gazette, on November 6, a tender will be organized for an issue of treasury certificates with a discount, in the amount of 500 million RON, with maturity on May 29, 2024.

Also, during the month of November, eight issues of benchmark bonds will be launched, with a total value of 4.5 billion RON, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15% of the value initial bond issue (675 million RON in total).

Thus, tenders were scheduled for a bond issue of 700 million RON, on November 2, four of 600 million RON, on November 6, November 9, November 20 and November 28, two issues of 500 million RON, on November 13 and November 23, and an issue of 400 million RON on November 16.