Ministry of Health: 1,492 patients with COVID-19, hospitalized, 59 deaths, last week

As many as 1,492 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

163 patients are treated in the ICUs, of whom 134 are not vaccinated against COVID.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 139 are minors, 137 being hospitalized in wards and two in the ICU.

In the week of March 27 - April 2, 59 deaths in patients with COVID were reported by the National Health Service: 30 men and 29 women.

One death was registered in the age category 40 - 49 years, three in the age category 50 - 59 years, 8 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 17 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 30 in age category over 80 years.

According to the Ministry of Health, all patients had comorbidities and 23 of them were vaccinated against COVID.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 67,917 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.AGERPRES