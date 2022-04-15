Ministry of Investments and European Projects sends European Commission Partnership Agreement for period 2021-2027

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) has formally sent to the European Commission the document setting out the future strategic funding lines and the complementarity between Cohesion Policy-specific funds and programmes in the 2021-2027 programming period, as well as the possibilities of financing the development needs from other financial sources.

According to an MIPE release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, in the next period Romania will be able to progressively transmit to the European Commission and the operational programmes, depending on the conclusion of the informal negotiations with the European Commission for each one.

The total funding for cohesion policy and fisheries policy for 2021-2027 is 31.5 billion euros.

Also, in Thursday's Government meeting, it was approved the negotiation and signing of the Contribution Agreement between Romania and the European Union for guarantee instruments worth 550 million euros, financed under Component 9: "Support for the private sector, research, development and innovation" from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) which provides portfolio guarantees for SMEs.

The total amount allocated for the implementation of Component 9, which supports a series of reforms and investments aimed at consolidating the Romanian business environment, is 1.25 billion euros.

The guarantee instruments refer to the Resilience Portfolio Guarantee, with an allocation of 300 million euros, and the Climate Action Portfolio Guarantee, with an allocation of 200 million euros, the main benefits for SMEs being the reduction of collateral requirements, interest reduced for guaranteed loans, extended maturities and financing by credit institutions of companies or projects with a higher degree of risk.

The third financial instrument for investment, with an allocation of 50 million, refers to energy efficiency in the residential and buildings sector. It is planned to extend ecological, sustainable and climate-related measures to the residential sector.

It will be possible to finance projects aimed at energy efficiency (investments in energy efficiency implemented in the residential sector and in the building sector) and renewable energy (investments of communities and local actors in own energy sources in the residential sector, including projects for the development of energy).

The three instruments will be implemented through the InvestEU Programme, which is the unique framework for the implementation of financial instruments at centralized level by integrating the existing instruments during the previous financial framework.

The contribution agreement with the European Commission provides for the establishment of a sub-fund for Romania within the InvestEU programme, the implementation of financial instruments being ensured by the European Investment Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The contribution agreement will be approved by a decision of the Government, the signing representing the fulfillment of another milestone associated with the first tranche of the loan within PNRR, the MIPE informs.