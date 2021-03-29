Ministry of National Defence: 1.5 tonnes of sanitary protection equipment, flown to Moldova by military aircraft

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force is carrying out on Monday an international humanitarian assistance mission in support of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the transport of 1.5 tonnes of sanitary protection equipment, a Ministry of National Defence (MApN) release sent to AGERPRES informs.

The mission is carried out at the request of the Supreme Command of the Allied Forces in Europe.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the aircraft took off at 08.00, from 90th Otopeni Air Base, bound for Luxembourg, for loading the equipment and transporting it to Chisinau.