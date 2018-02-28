Ministry of National Defence initiates procedure for awarding framework agreement to supplying multi-purpose corvettes

The Department of Armaments in the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) initiated on Thursday the specific procurement procedure for awarding the framework agreement for supplying the "multi-purpose corvette" product, informs the MApN in a press release sent AGERPRES.

The participation announcement and the awarding documentation for this procedure have been posted on the website of the National Company Romtehnica SA, at http://www.romtehnica.com.ro/site/import/.The MApN shows that the specific procurement procedure is competition-based and will be finalized by signing a framework agreement for the supply of products and services related to the "Multi-Purpose Corvette" essential endowment program.Also, from the entry into force of the first contract under the framework agreement, the first vessel will be built and equipped in maximum three years, with the program to be completed, with all four corvettes, in a maximum of seven years.The compensatory operations related to the subsequent contracts refer to the transfer of technology necessary for the construction, endowment and maintenance of the corvettes, the modernization of the T22R type frigates of the Romanian Naval Forces, respectively the development of a training center for this category of forces.