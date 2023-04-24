Ministry of Research and Moldovan partners organize first hackathon on 'Digitization of public services'

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization (MCID), in collaboration with the E-Governance Agency of the Republic of Moldova, is organizing the first hackathon on "Digitization of Public Services" on May 19 and 20 in Iasi.

TechBridge is a government hackathon organised by the Government of Romania and aims to solve government-specific problems in a creative and collaborative way.

"Professional development, access to experts and mentors, healthy competition, the positive impact of the training, knowledge and projects you are involved in on society, and the career opportunities you can identify on this occasion are just some of the benefits of participating in the TechBridge hackathon in Iasi," says MCID in a press release.

According to the cited source, participation is open to those interested from Romania and Moldova who are passionate about using technology and digital approaches.AGERPRES