Mircea Lucescu after being officially introduced as Dynamo Kyiv's new manager: I missed Ukraine

"I missed Ukraine," said Romanian football coach Mircea Lucescu after he was officially introduced on Thursday as the new manager of Ukrainian football squad Dynamo Kyiv, the club announced on its official website.

"First of all, I missed Ukraine. I wanted to return here, where I had good results. I had a very good relationship with the supporters here. I am very happy that I came to a team with a strong tradition and with talented players. I am sure we will work together well. I think the people here will be happy with my work and with my achievements," said Lucescu, who was at the helm of Dynamo's main rival Shakhtar Donetsk between 2004 and 2016.

The Romanian star coach signed a two-year contract with an extension option for another season.

Let me introduce Mircea Lucescu, one of the best coaches in the world, said the club's president, Ihor Surkis. I hope that his arrival will bring about a revival of Dynamo Kyiv's tradition, added Surkis.