MNAR: Royal Palace Historic Spaces - open on Monday, on 100th King Mihai I's birth anniversary

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on Monday, October 25 will open for visit the Historical Spaces of the Royal Palace, between 10:00 and 18:00, on the 100th anniversary of the birth of King Mihai I.

The public will be able to visit the Royal Dining Room, the Stairs of the Voivodes, the Throne Room, as well as the exhibition "Fragments of Memory - Royal Portraits," several works of art depicting King Mihai I in different stages of life, MNAR informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On the occasion of this celebration, MNAR also prepared an educational programme for children over 8 years of age, in the form of a free online workshop.Entitled "Kings also go to school. King Mihai and the palatine class," the workshop will be held by Georgiana Iacob, MNAR museum educator, and will focus on the period when King Mihai was a student, as well as on the two reigns of the sovereign.More details about the educational programme and registration forms are available in the dedicated event on the museum's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/392462825864867/.