Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to become available to people aged 12-17 on August 2

Head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that from August 2, in Romania, 12 to 17-year-olds will be able to be immunised against COVID-19 with the vaccine produced by Moderna, with appointments being available in the vaccination platform starting on August 1.

"On July 23, the European Medicines Agency approved the extension of the Moderna vaccine administration indication to the 12-17-year age group. As such, from August 2 in Romania the vaccine Moderna will become available for this age group. These days, the national appointment booking platform is being used to allow from August 1 booking appointments for those who want to be vaccinated with the vaccine from the Moderna company. Vaccination procedures and methods are similar to the population for over 18 years," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.

He added that the immunisation schedule is unchanged, Agerpres informs.

"It consists of two doses given in 28-day gap. The schedule and presentation of minors is similar to the vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer in that minors are required to receive informed consent from next of kin relatives, parents or legal guardians, and it is important for the minors to be accompanied to the legal centres by the legal guardians. The vaccination will be performed at the same centres where we have the Moderna vaccine administered, including family physicians' offices that get this type of vaccine," Gheorghita explained.