 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Modular isolation, treatment healthcare facility opens in Timisoara

www.informateca.ro
Spital modular

A modular isolation and treatment healthcare facility (SMMIT) opened on Tuesday in the western city of Timisoara operating as an external section of the local Infectious Diseases Department of the Dr. Victor Popescu Military Emergency Clinical Hospital, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Wednesday.

According to MApN, the facility treats mild to moderate cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection and, currently, it can provide medical care for a maximum of 50 patients.

The capacity of the intensive care unit is four beds for patients whose condition worsens during hospitalisation, and life support is also provided until patients are transferred to an ICU in a COVID-19 hospital for monitoring and treatment.

The same source says the system has an RT-PCR analysis laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 of a processing capacity of 40 tests a day.

The medical staff there consists of doctors employed by the Dr. Victor Popescu Military Emergency Clinical Hospital, as well as newly hired staff for a period of 6 months for epidemiological support.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.