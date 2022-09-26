More than 1,542 persons vaccinated against COVID in past week

A number of 1,542 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were injected over September 19 - 25, in Romania, of which 384 represented the first dose, 320 the second dose, 566 the third dose and 272 the fourth dose, according to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health, told Agerpres.

Of the total number of doses inoculated, 16 were Pfizer Pediatric.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,893,462 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,137,978 people.

A total of 8,126,141 people received the full scheme and 2,626,776 received including the third dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,065 side effects recorded to the anti-COVID vaccines, 2,243 of the local type and 17,822 systemic.