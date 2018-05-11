More than 2,000 people protest in Victoriei Square/ VIDEO

More than 2,000 people are participating on Saturday evening, around 7 pm, in the protest called "We want Europe, not a Dictatorship," in the Victoriei Square, downtown the Capital City of Bucharest

According to the call that the organizers posted on the social networks, the protests are aimed against the modification of the criminal codes, the attempt to change the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) leadership and also such measures such as the Defamation Law, supporting the modification of the Constitution in the sense of reducing some minorities' rights.In the middle of the square, directly on the carriageway, there is the European flag painted, with another huge flag being carried but the protestors.Some of them said they intended to walk from the Government Palace in Victoriei Square to the Parliament Palace, in the Constitutiei Square.The people are chanting slogans such as " PSD - the read plague" (PSD - Social Democratic Party, part of the ruling coalition), "We want Europe, not a Dictatorship," "We don't want to be ruled by thieves."They chanted slogans against the gendarmes too, who were trying to install a fence on one of the sides of the square.The protesters are also collecting signatures in support of the USR (Save Romania Union) legislative initiative to ban persons who were convicted in a criminal case from holding public offices.