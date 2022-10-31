More than 350 employees acquired additional skills after implementing the Passport to Export project

More than 350 employees have acquired additional skills regarding internationalization/export activities as a result of the implementation of the Passport to Export programme, the National Council for Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR) informs, told Agerpres.

At the same time, over 35 SMEs were helped to introduce workplace learning programmes for employees.

"The 'Passport to Export' programme was implemented between February 2020 and November 2022 by the National Council for Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR) and aims to improve the level of knowledge/skills/abilities necessary to unfold the internationalization/export activities of employees who carry out their activity in the economic sectors/areas identified according to SNC and SNCDI, from the Central, South-East, North-East, North-West, South and West development regions, being financed from the 2014-2020 Human Capital Operational Programme," the press release stated.

As part of the project, the "Exporter's Guide" was developed, which creates the conditions for increasing competitiveness through innovation in the medium and long term. This guide is a tool that describes the optimal course to be followed by an enterprise in the long term for maximum competitiveness in export activities and allows more than 35 enterprises that have adopted it to train their current and future personnel in order to have maximum efficiency in export activities.