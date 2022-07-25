More than 5,600 interventions by firefighters and rescuers July 22-24

Military firefighters participated in more than 5,600 interventions July 22-24, most of which consisted of medical assistance, with the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) crews responding to 4,158 requests, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"The operative crews intervened to extinguish 841 fires, as well as in other 630 interventions in support of communities, such as unblocking people or animals, destroying unexploded ammunition, etc. Approximately 70% of the total of 841 fires registered at the national level, in the last three days, occurred as a result of uncontrolled fires (stubbles, dry vegetation, waste, forest floor), affecting more than 2,650 hectares of land," says the cited source.

Rescue crews were requested to intervene in 20 road accidents to extract people. In these accidents, 11 people lost their lives.

"Also, in the last three days, during the missions carried out, the firefighters rescued 24 people in difficulty," the cited source shows.

In the context of the forecasted hydrometeorological phenomena, throughout Sunday, at the national level, the rescuers participated in interventions in 10 localities from seven counties (Alba, Braila, Constanta, Galati, Gorj, Teleorman and Vrancea) in support of the population and the local public administration for the evacuation of water from two flooded basements/cellars, the clearance of 23 trees broken by the strong wind, fallen on the road - 15 cars and two annexes being affected.

"Simultaneously with the missions carried out, the firefighters intervened in support of the authorities in the border areas and implicitly of the Ukrainian nationals coming to Romania, by operationalizing some mobile camps in localities in the border area, transporting people and material aid," specifies IGSU.

In the future, the military firefighters remain mobilized for the prompt management of emergency situations and the provision of first aid to persons in difficulty. AGERPRES