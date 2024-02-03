Subscription modal logo Premium

More than 6,300 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Friday

Novinite
refugiati ucraineni bulgaria

More than 6,300 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Friday, while a total of about 158,300 Romanian and foreign citizens and over 48,000 means of transport completed control formalities at border crossings throughout the country.

"There were 74,011 people entering Romania, including 6,362 Ukrainian citizens," the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGFP) informed in a pres release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 51 illegal acts (25 offences and 26 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to about RON 24,125.

Goods worth over RON 164,740 were seized for confiscation.

On Friday, 19 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 11 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

