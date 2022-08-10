More than 65,000 visitors at Art Safari 9th Edition

More than 65,000 people visited the exhibitions presented at the ninth Art Safari artwork event, which took place for three months at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown Bucharest.

The first season of 2022 also marked the launch of the concept of temporary exhibitions, which involved mutual exchanges of exhibits with the Antipa Museum and the Technical Museum, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Art Safari #9 featured over 800 works of art borrowed from 17 museums in Romania, Germany, Spain, Israel, but also from important private collectors, worth over 14 million euros, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are ending this Art Safari in a new format, of about 2 and a half months, with the satisfaction that we have allowed a large number of visitors to enjoy the exhibited artworks. We have not been able to hold the exhibitions open, for organizational and cost reasons, for six months, as long as an important exhibition should last; however, the longer duration of our exhibition editions still seems to us like a step forward. We offered an artistic city break in Bucharest not only to visitors, who came specifically to rediscover Theodor Aman from Iasi, Timisoara, Cluj or Constanta, but also to the collectors who came especially from Israel for the Marcel Iancu exhibition. Irina Dragomir's works received words of praise in Danish, English, French, German or Dutch, because there were also art lovers from abroad. Art Safari puts Bucharest on the map of European cultural capitals!," said Art Safari general manager Ioana Ciocan.

In total, 65,127 visitors visited the 6,000 square meters of the Dacia-Romania Palace, and Night Tours were once again the favorite visiting experiences of the Art Safari audience. More than 4,000 visitors chose the night tours at this edition, enjoying guides, live music and cocktail parties.

The two temporary exhibitions developed in partnership with the National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa" and the National Technical Museum were also part of the educational program, aimed at familiarizing the public with natural history, but also with science and technology.

The exhibits of the two museums could be admired in a different context, among the paintings, and for two weeks, the Art Safari artworks kept company with the dinosaurs from Antipa, but also with the inventions from the Technical Museum. These temporary exhibitions were highly appreciated by the Art Safari audience - visitors choosing the joint tickets that offered access to both Art Safari and the two museums.

The next edition of Art Safari will take place between September 23 and December 11, in the same venue.

The Dacia-Romania Palace will host the exhibition "Seeking Truth - The Art of John Constable", curated by Dr. Emily Knight, Katharine Martin, which includes works by John Constable, but also Albrecht Durer, Rembrandt van Rijn, Claude Lorrain, William Turner, Thomas Gainsborough, Jacob van Ruisdael. The extremely valuable works, estimated at 100 million euros, are brought to Art Safari by the famous Victoria & Albert Museum, London.

Tickets for the tenth edition went on sale on the Art Safari website.