More than 700 persons flagged in Schengen Information System tracked down in the week of Feb 9 - 15

In the week of February 9 - 15, 2024, the Romanian Police and their partners in the Schengen Area tracked down more than 700 people who were subject to alerts issued in the Schengen Information System (SIS), the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) informed on Sunday in a statement.

According to the cited source, 723 people, 15 vehicles and 46 documents that were listed in the Schengen Information System were found in the reporting period.

514 persons subject to SIS alerts were located in Romania following the additional exchange of information through the SIRENE Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Center - IGPR.

The Romanian police carried out 27 European arrest warrants, tracked down 71 people flagged by the member states as having been refused entry or stay in the Schengen Area, 203 persons who were wanted in order to participate in a judicial procedure, and 6 persons who were reported as missing by the partners in the Schengen member states, the statement reads.

Also, 24 documents were seized from Romania, and 15 vehicles wanted by the Schengen Area partners were found and seized to be confiscated or used as evidence in legal proceedings.

209 persons wanted by the Romanian authorities were identified by the foreign partners on their territory, following the exchange of information through the SIRENE Bureau.