More than 75,000 people entered Romania on Thursday, including 8,300 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Thursday, 75,127 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 8,353 were Ukrainian citizens, down 1.5% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 160,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 45,000 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,516,400 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

On Thursday, 21 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 14 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.