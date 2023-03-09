More than 76,000 travelers, including 7,300 Ukrainians, enter Romania on March 8

As many as 76,100 travelers of whom 7,282 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Wednesday, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.Approximately 161,600 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 50,200 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday.
The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 3,705,317, the IGPF said.
As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 53 illegal acts (28 infractions and 25 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 203,000.
Fines worth over RON 26,300 were also issued.
17 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.