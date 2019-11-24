 
More than 800,000 Romanians show up at polling stations in third day of vote abroad

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
vot alegeri

More than 800,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 18:00 pm EET, in the second round of the presidential election.

There are, in addition, 17,503 other Romanians who have already voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

According to the data from BEC, most Romanians who voted abroad at the polling stations were recorded in Italy - over 168,000. There were approximately 138,000 Romanians who voted in the UK and Germany. In Spain, the country with the largest number of polling stations, 143, there were 108,000 Romanians who showed up at the polling stations.

Romanians abroad started to vote on Friday and they can still vote until Sunday evening.

There were 835 polling stations organised for them in the weekend, between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm local time. Voters who will still be inside a polling station at 9:00 pm, and also those outside the polling stations, will still be able to vote until 11:59 pm.

