More than 83,000 persons enter Romania on Sunday, 7,800 of whom Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 83,417 people entered Romania through the border crossing points nationwide, of whom 7,760 were Ukrainian citizens, down 16.35pct compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 170,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 40,000 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,541,696 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 75 illegal acts (38 infractions and 37 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines applied amounts to over 17,000 lei.

On Sunday, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 20 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.