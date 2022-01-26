More than half of retail employees earn 600 EUR net/month (eJobs)

More than half (53.8%) of retail employees earn under 3,000 RON (rd 600 EUR) net per month, and 6.5% earn over 7,000 RON (rd 1,400 EUR) net, according to the data submitted by over 350,000 employees in Salario, the eJobs salary comparison, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Although the average retail salary is lower than in other fields, for average earnings declared in this sector, bonuses and sales commissions are most frequently added," the press release mentions.

The positions with the lowest average net salary are: shift supervisor (2,080 RON), assistance center operator (2,000 RON), commercial worker (2,000 RON), promotions assistant (1,900 RON) and cashier (1,900 RON).

"Retail jobs are very attractive for young people who are just starting out in their career because the demands of employers are not too high, and companies offer training which prepare them for their next activity. Those that remain in the field can significantly increase their salaries, depending on the company they are working for and its size. For example, a sales director can earn even 25,000 RON net. In most cases, for the basic salary of those from this sector, sales bonuses are added," said Roxana Draghici, Head of Sales for eJobs Romania.

"After almost two years of pandemic, retail remains one of the most stable and constant areas from the standpoint of job offers, but also the most sought out by candidates, according to the eJobs data, the recruiting leader in Romania. At this moment alone there are almost 8,000 available jobs for those who wish to work in retail. Not only that the pandemic has not negatively affected the dynamics of jobs in this sector, but many employers have extended their job offer range, due to the increases registered businesses," the press release also mentions.

